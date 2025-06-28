Former Lions LB Urged to Sign With Bears
The Detroit Lions will certainly be challenged by the Chicago Bears, who are led by Detroit's former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
In his first year at the helm of his new team, Johnson will be hoping to start a rebuild akin to what he was able to be a part of under Dan Campbell in Motown.
Because the Lions' journey to becoming a contender was largely based around the culture of the team, Johnson could target former Lions to bring a similar atmosphere to his new team.
One potential option for the Bears along this line would be to acquire linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin. The Lions released him this offseason to clear up cap space ahead of what was the final year of his contract.
While Reeves-Maybin was a depth linebacker, his prominent value came on special teams. He was a captain for the Lions in that area, and could bring some of that leadership to a division rival.
In a recent ESPN piece profiling one more offseason move for each of the NFL's 32 teams, the Bears were urged to sign Reeves-Maybin to add linebacker depth and special teams leadership.
"Linebacker depth is a bit of a problem for the Bears right now. They don't need a starter because they have T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds, but former Lions linebacker Reeves-Maybin would be a good depth addition," wrote Aaron Schatz. "He also is a big help on special teams, having made the Pro Bowl for special teams just two seasons ago. The Bears' special teams were strong in 2024, but another good gunner never hurts."
Reeves-Maybin has spent seven of his eight NFL seasons in Detroit. A 2017 fourth-round pick, he played for the Lions through the 2021 season before signing with Houston ahead of the 2022 campaign. He would play one season for the Texans, then return to Motown for two more seasons.
Last year, he was limited to 10 games after suffering a neck injury. In his career, he has 221 combined tackles, nine tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and eight passes defensed. He was named a Second Team All-Pro in 2023 for his performance on special teams.
In the same piece, the Lions' final proposed move was to re-sign veteran defensive end Za'Darius Smith.