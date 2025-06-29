Ahmed Hassanein Rookie Season Stat Prediction
Much to the surprise of a variety of fans and pundits, the Detroit Lions waited until the sixth round to select an EDGE defender in this past April’s NFL Draft: Boise State’s Ahmed Hassanein. Hassanein, the No. 196 overall pick in the 2025 draft, is the first ever player of Egyptian descent drafted by an NFL franchise.
Hassanein grew up in Egypt after being born in the United States, and didn’t start playing organized football until 2019.
Checking in at 6-foot-2, 267 pounds, the Boise State product plays with a high motor and a ton of passion. Those two traits should definitely be appealing to the Lions organization and its fanbase.
Yet, he is very much an unfinished product who needs to fine-tune his pass-rushing skills.
In his final season with the Broncos, he played an integral role in the school’s run to the College Football Playoff, amassing 48 total tackles, including 15.5 for loss, and 9.5 sacks. Plus, he finished third in the FBS in QB hits (17) and fifth in total pressures generated (62).
All of this led to Hassanein earning an 81.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, including an 80.3 PFF run-defense mark and a 76.9 pass-rush grade.
Although raw, Hassanein – equipped with a “relentless” work ethic – should fit right into the Lions’ rotation of EDGE defenders, which includes oft-injured Marcus Davenport and Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson.
“All I will say about Ahmed is he’s relentless. He’s relentless. He plays the game the way we like to play. He plays it hard. He’s a second-effort rusher. He can win with hands as a rusher,” Detroit assistant general manager Ray Agnew said of the rookie. “I think he’s got some upside as a rusher, and I think when (Lions defensive line) coach (Kacy) Rodgers gets his hands on him and coaches him up, the kid’s going to be a good player for us. We’re excited about him, too. ... And then the passion this guy has for the game, you just love it. You’re going to see a relentless human being on the football field when you watch this guy play, so really excited about him also.”
Overall, Hassanein possesses the necessary intangibles to develop into a productive rotational EDGE piece. And in his debut NFL season, I believe he’ll produce 26 pressures, 2.5 sacks and 20 total tackles in 14 games.