Predictions: Vikings-Lions

Vito Chirco, Logan Lamorandier, Adam Strozynski and John Maakaron of SI All Lions provide their predictions for today's contest between the Vikings and Lions

Vito Chirco

One more game to go for the Lions. Finally.

Detroit's 2020 campaign comes to a close this afternoon against Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings.

Expect the Lions' anemic defense to once again rear its ugly head, leading to Matthew Stafford & Co. finishing their season the same way that it started -- with a loss. Vikings 31, Lions 17

Logan Lamorandier

The last week of the Lions' miserable season is upon us. What more can be said that isn’t already common knowledge? The Lions' defense is awful, and the offense is not good enough to keep up with its opponents who score at will.

Even with Vikings running back Dalvin Cook out, backup Alexander Mattison is plenty talented enough to do damage. Add the rushing element to a solid passing attack, and the Vikings should have no problem putting up points. Once again, the Lions' defensive downfalls will be too much for the offense to overcome. Vikings 37, Lions 26

Chuck Cook, USA TODAY Sports

John Maakaron

If Detroit is going to win its season finale, D'Andre Swift must be a focal point of the offense. The Vikings have allowed their opponent to rush for over 100 yards in consecutive games.

Matthew Stafford is likely to play in this game, despite injuries to his thumb, ribs and ankle. Detroit is not simply going to roll over in this one, but Minnesota has too many weapons offensively for Detroit to try and stop. Vikings 31, Lions 27

Adam Strozynski

This is a weird one. The Lions and the Vikings are really only playing for pride and draft position. A loss and a few things breaking Detroit's way, and the Lions could have a top five pick heading into the 2021 NFL Draft.

That would be a nice piece to help kick off another rebuild.

However, the Vikings won't lay down, even though they will be without Dalvin Cook.

Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson should have a field day with the Lions' secondary.

A beaten-up Matthew Stafford tries to gut out another tough one, but it ends up being too much, as Detroit takes the loss. Vikings 28, Lions 17

Related

All Lions Mailbag: When Will Lions Next Make Playoffs?

Scouting Report: Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

T.J. Hockenson Was Lions' Team MVP in 2020

3 Moves Lions Need to Make to Kick-Start Rebuild

SI All Lions Roundtable: Resolutions for the Detroit Lions

Wide Receiver Kenny Golladay's 2020 Season Ends

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.