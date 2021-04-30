What They Are Saying Nationally: Sewell Is a Terrific Building Block

The grades are in nationally and the Detroit Lions selection of Penei Sewell in the 2021 NFL Draft has been favorable

The wait and speculation is over.

After months of supporters playing armchair general manager, Penei Sewell is the official selection for the Detroit Lions -- and the pick will forever become part of Brad Holmes' and Dan Campbell's legacy.

The reviews are in, and the opinions expressed have been quite favorable up until this point.

Historically and statistically, 53% of first rounders are busts. Time will tell if Sewell will live up to the early hype.

The Lions have put their belief in Sewell and most of the media agrees.

Here is some of the media buzz on Sewell from some of the most notable media outlets:

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Grade B+

They probably thought he wouldn't be here, so they had to be happy he was. Sewell has a ton of talent and will upgrade that line in a big way.

Rob Rang (Fox Sports) Grade: A

The most physically dominant offensive lineman in the Pac-12 since the Dallas Cowboys' perennial Pro Bowler Tyron Smith was manning the left tackle spot at USC, Sewell is a mauler at the point of attack with rare size, strength and agility. With the investment made in the new quarterback Jared Goff, the Lions had to protect and they just added the best blocker in the draft. Folks, despite what some have argued, the gap between Sewell and other lineman in this class is significant. Sewell is one of the true blue chips of this class, and those are exceedingly rare on the offensive line.

Chad Reuter (NFL.com) Grade: A -

There was no doubt in my mind that the Lions would jump at the chance to draft Sewell. I view him as a future All-Pro who will make new quarterback Jared Goff feel much more at home in Detroit. Offensive linemen that weigh 330 pounds aren't supposed to make moves like Sewell does. He doesn't have plus length for the position, but you're not getting around this guy very easily. The Lions can play Sewell at either tackle spot. It had to be a no-brainer for the team - and their palpable excitement visible in the draft room after the pick was made showed they were thrilled.

Doug Farrar (Touchdown Wire - USA Today) Grade: B

I love Sewell as much as any player in this class, but this is a really interesting decision for the Lions, as they are frightfully thin at receiver, and even in a deep class, that could be a problem for Jared Goff. New offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn loves to be creative in the run game, and Sewell can certainly help with that, but this pick does give one a second of pause.

Sheil Kapadia (The Athletic) Grade: A

At 19 years old, Sewell (6-5, 331 pounds) was a unanimous All-American after starting 13 games at left tackle and allowing one sack, per Pro Football Focus. He opted out last season, but Sewell's 20 college starts were plenty to see his potential. He's a fantastic prospect who plays a premium position and has plenty of room to grow. The Lions are in a rebuild, and Sewell offers a terrific building block.

Sports Illustrated Grade: A+

Sewell opted out of the 2020 season after one of the most impressive campaigns ever at left tackle from a 19-year-old. When looking at uncoachable traits at the position, the Oregon prospect has them all: athleticism, dominant strength and balance. With NFL coaching he can become a premier blindside protector for years to come.

This is a best player available pick for Detroit, who could not pass up on Sewell's talent. Expect him to be the starting left tackle early on. His demeanor fits what the new Lions regime is looking for.

More from SI All Lions:

Campbell: 'We Are Through the Roof'

Twitter Reacts: Penei Sewell Fits New Detroit Lions Culture

Grading Lions' Selection of Penei Sewell

Lions Draft Penei Sewell with Seventh Overall Pick

Are Aaron Rodgers Days in Green Bay Numbered?