What Could Detroit Lions Offer Al-Quadin Muhammad?

Veteran Detroit Lions defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad is in line for a hefty raise next season.

General manager Brad Holmes was able to secure the services of the 30-year-old, in 2025, on a one-year contract for just under $1.5 million.

His productivity far exceeded his contract, as he was able to record 25 tackles, 53 pressures, 11 sacks in 17 games. The former Chicago Bears defensive end played 457 snaps.

Muhammad's pass-rush win rate was 15.4%, which ranked 25th among 121 edge rushers.

Speaking to reporters following the conclusion of the 2025 season, Muhammad expressed he wanted to sign with a team that "valued" him the most. Most likely, a hometown discount is not going to be accepted.

It is possible another team makes him a substantial contract offer, but Detroit did provide him the opportunity to showcase his skills.

More: These Three Detroit Lions Will Dominate Working With OC Drew Petzing

Speaking to NFL writer Tyler Dunne, Muhammad expressed he used those commenting about his age as motivation to keep improving and to prove he could still significant aid an NFL defense.

“You don’t know how I take care of my body,” Muhammad expressed. “You don’t know how I train. You don’t know what my day-to-day looks like. I don’t only have things to prove to myself, but everybody that says, ‘Oh, he’s 30.’ What the f**k does that mean? I should be better, right? Been around. Experienced more. “I always remember the things I went through and understand the journey, understand my why.”

Don't tell Muhammad he is only just a sixth-round draft pick. He has taken advantage of his opportunities and relishes proving teams that cut him or moved on from him wrong.

“That ain’t my value. My value is when I chase guys down the field and I’m running out of the stack and I’m flying around. That’s what people don’t see. The little things. The hustle. The motor," said Muhammad. "You can’t put a price on that. A lot of people are talented. But mentally do they want to chase a guy 60 yards down the field? Every play? So it’s just having the will. Yeah, I’m 30. But with being 30 years old, that comes with trials and error and it also comes with wisdom. And also learning from your mistakes.”

A fair contract offer from the Lions, for the veteran entering his 10th season would be for one year, $7 million, with incentives that could net him up to $9 million.

More from Detroit Lions OnSI