Mock Draft Roundup: Lions Add EDGE Complement to Hutchinson

It's time for the fourth Detroit Lions OnSI mock draft roundup for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Over the last week, the Lions have prioritized bolstering both their pass-rush and offensive line group at No. 17 overall.

Let’s take a look now at who the draft analysts have Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting in the first round.

EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

Bailey is presently being mocked by the following:

CBS Sports (Josh Edwards)

As Edwards writes, “To Detroit's credit, it has utilized essentially every means of talent acquisition to address the spot opposite Aidan Hutchinson. None of those solutions have panned out long term. The Lions take another swing by drafting one of college football's most productive pass rushers in 2025. David Bailey had 14.5 sacks and three forced fumbles last season for the Red Raiders.”

Offensive tackle Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Freeling is currently being drafted by the following:

CBS Sports (Blake Brockermeyer)

Cornerback Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

McCoy is currently being selected by the following:

College Football HQ On SI (Nick Merriam)

Cornerback Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Terrell is presently being projected by the following:

FOX Sports (FOX Sports Research)

Per FOX Sports Research, “The brother of All-Pro corner A.J. Terrell, Avieon has had a ton of production in three seasons at Clemson, recording 25 passes defended, 125 total tackles, eight forced fumbles, four sacks, and three interceptions in 1,860 defensive snaps played in that span.

Avieon will be a great complement to a secondary already featuring Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch and Terrion Arnold.”

Offensive tackle Caleb Lomu, Utah

Lomu is presently being mocked by the following:

The Draft Network (Jaime Eisner) ; Draft Countdown (Brian Bosarge)

As Eisner pens, “The Detroit Lions could have a ton of shake-up on their offensive line this season. Taylor Decker and/or Graham Glasgow could retire this offseason, opening a clear hole that needs an immediate fix. If Decker doesn't return in 2026, Caleb Lomu can immediately fill the void. He’s a young, high-ceiling prospect who dramatically improved his game this season, both in protecting the passer and opening holes in the run game. He'd be a great fit.”

Offensive tackle Spencer Fano, Utah

Fano is presently being projected by the following:

Pro Football Network (Alec Elijah)

Offensive lineman Vega Ioane, Penn State

Ioane is currently being drafted by the following:

Sports Illustrated (Daniel Flick) ; ESPN (Mel Kiper Jr.) ; Pro Football Network (Jacob Infante)

As Flick opines, “Starting left tackle Taylor Decker faces an uncertain future in Detroit, and the Lions need improvements on their interior offensive line. No matter which direction general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell lean, this pick should be an offensive lineman, and Ioane is the draft’s best interior blocker. At 6' 4" and 323 pounds, Ioane is physical and moves defenders in the run game. He’s stout as a pass blocker, too, as he didn’t allow a sack or quarterback hit this season, according to Pro Football Focus."

Defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

McDonald is currently being mocked by the following:

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer)

Offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, Miami (Fla.)

Mauigoa is being mocked by the following:

WalterFootball (Charlie Campbell)

As Campbell pens, “Taylor Decker is considering retiring, and that would open a huge hole on the offensive line. Even if Decker returns, Mauigoa could start out at guard and bolster the interior of the offensive line. In a year, Penei Sewell could move to left tackle, and Mauigoa could move to right tackle.”

Offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Proctor is presently being selected by the following:

Pro Football Focus (Gordon McGuinness) ; Tankathon

