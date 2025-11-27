Lions Halftime Takeaways: Officials Blow Call, WR Hurt, Jamo Shines

The Detroit Lions were on the wrong end of another costly incorrect call by NFL officials.

In the annual Thanksgiving Day Classic, it appeared Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur got away with calling a timeout after a player along the offensive line flinched.

With the Packers deep in the red zone, Detroit's division rival made the decision to go for it on fourth-down.

With the play-clock winding down, video shows the Packers offensive lineman clearly flinching, which would have incurred a false start penalty.

Unfortunately for Detroit, the officials ruled that LaFleur was able to call a timeout first. Video replays clearly show the play had already happened prior to the timeout.

Following the egregious call, the Packers ran short pass left to widoeut Romeo Doubs for a two-yard touchdown. It gave LaFleur's squad a 17-7 lead with just a little over two minutes remaining in the first half.

Will the BS calls ever end? pic.twitter.com/TU90LHUoPO — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) November 27, 2025

Detroit lost their top wide receiver early in the first half, as Amon-Ra St. Brown suffered an ankle injury while blocking in the first quarter.

He did not return for Dan Campbell's squad in the first half and his status was ruled as questionable.

According to Sports Illustrated, "On Detroit's second offensive drive, St. Brown's right leg got rolled up from behind on by his own teammates. He immediately headed to the locker room after sustaining the injury, which usually isn't a great sign. ... St. Brown is the Lions' leading receiver with 75 catches for 884 yards and nine touchdowns entering Thursday's contest. He was coming off his biggest game of the year in which he put up 149 yards and one touchdown in last week's win over the Giants."

In his absence, Jameson Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs stepped up. The former first-round pick was able to evade defenders, late in the second-quarter, to cut the Packers lead to 17-14.

Early in the first quarter, Detroit's offense struggled with the pressure generated by the Packers defense.

Jared Goff was sacked and the offense failed to extend drives. In the second quarter, Detroit's offense was able to find the end zone twice, with David Montgomery and Williams scoring.

Williams finished the first half with three receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown. Detroit will start the second half on offense, as they won the opening coin toss and deferred.

Wideout Tom Kennedy also had contributions in the first half as a kick returner. After being signed to the active roster, Kennedy had three receptions for 29 yards in the first half.

