5 Reasons to Be Grateful For Detroit Lions

After 11 games of the 2025 season, the Detroit Lions currently sit with a record of 7-4.

While the team is dealing with struggles offensively and a shuffling of roles on the coaching staff, Dan Campbell's squad still has the opportunity to win the division for the third straight season and to make a run in the playoffs.

Here are five reasons to be grateful for the 2025 edition of the Lions.

Lions quickly pivot and make adjustments when needed

The Lions typically do not wait too long when their are clear signs of trouble or an issue that is impacting the team negatively.

John Morton's strengths have never been in-game play-calling. He simply does not have the experience as an offensive coordinator to call upon when considering what play to dial up in the fourth-quarter of a hotly contested battle.

When it became evident the offense could use a shakeup, Campbell made the decision to call plays and will do so for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Kelvin Sheppard improved the defense

Detroit's defense has the potential to become the true strength of the team. Despite dealing with a myriad of injuries, first-year defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard has empowered the defense to blend his philosophy with what they believe will result in success out on the field.

The game against the Giants seems more like an outlier than a trend, but Detroit's defense has steadily gained respect for their diligence against the run and for a linebackers unit that is carrying the entire defensive.

There are not many better trios playing linebacker on the same team than Derrick Barnes, Jack Campbell and Alex Anzalone.

Former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn set the table, but Sheppard is allowing a young, hungry and gritty group feast on the weaknesses of their opponent.

Aidan Hutchinson, despite facing heavy scrutiny, is still a cornerstone defensive end that will continue to grow and develop into a menacing force along Detroit's defensive line.

Jahmyr Gibbs reminds everyone of Barry Sanders

General manager Brad Holmes was on the receiving end of criticism after drafting the former Alabama Crimson Tide running back in the first round.

Now in his third season, the speedy running back is thriving and carrying the offense.

After a stellar performance against the Giants, Gibbs earned his second NFC Offensive Player of the Week award this season.

His explosiveness and ability to outrun defenders has reminded many of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders.

Lions did not raise ticket prices for 2026 season

Campbell's talented and young roster remain have emerged as one of the most popular team's in the league. Television ratings, social media engagement continue to thrive, resulting in several Lions games being featured in primetime slots.

Do the Lions even play at 1 p.m. anymore?

According to the Detroit Free Press, "The Lions are preparing to send renewal invoices to season ticket holders in early December and plan to keep prices flat for the 2026 season in anticipation of playing eight regular-season home games with one trip overseas."

Star players recording podcasts

For some, players recording podcasts is viewed as some sort of distraction that has impact on how they play on Sunday.

Podcasts are recorded on scheduled days off, and actually provide additional insights regarding a player's thought process and what they observed on a given play.

In a comfortable, controlled environment, oftentimes recording with a relative, teammate or close friend, NFL players have created entertaining and insightful shows that engage viewers and sometimes provide additional information not disclosed in short media sessions with public relations staff overlooking.

The expansion of independent NFL podcasts hosted by active players has been a welcomed addition for those who enjoy listening and/or watching.

