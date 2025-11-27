SI

Amon-Ra St. Brown Suffers Painful-Looking Leg Injury in Thanksgiving Game vs. Packers

Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown appeared to suffer a right leg injury early in Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the Packers.
Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown suffered a right leg injury in the first quarter of Thursday's Thanksgiving game against the Packers.

On Detroit's second offensive drive, St. Brown's right leg got rolled up from behind on by his own teammates. He immediately headed to the locker room after sustaining the injury, which usually isn't a great sign.

The Lions posted a brief update stating that St. Brown hurt his right ankle and is questionable to return.

Here's the painful-looking play where St. Brown got hurt:

St. Brown is the Lions' leading receiver with 75 catches for 884 yards and nine touchdowns entering Thursday's contest. He was coming off his biggest game of the year in which he put up 149 yards and one touchdown in last week's win over the Giants.

The Packers currently lead the Lions, 3-0, at the end of the first quarter.

