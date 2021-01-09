Why Detroit Lions Should Trade Down in 2021 NFL Draft

John Maakaron and Logan Lamorandier discuss the Lions trading down in the 2021 NFL Draft on the latest LionsMaven podcast.

Following a disappointing 5-11 season, the Detroit Lions currently possess the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Over the next few weeks, the debate will be had regarding whether or not Detroit should trade down, especially since the team only possesses five total picks this year.

This week's podcast explores if the Lions best option is to trade down and acquire more draft picks instead of staying with the seventh pick.

Also, discussed on this week's podcast:

Reviewing the Lions 5-11 2020 season.

Why there are no perfect candidates for the Detroit Lions.

Should the Lions address offense or defense if they stay at No. 7?

Is Darrell Bevell the right choice to coach the Lions?

Is Marvin Lewis a realistic candidate to become Detroit's head coach?

