NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Why Detroit Lions Should Trade Down in 2021 NFL Draft

John Maakaron and Logan Lamorandier discuss the Lions trading down in the 2021 NFL Draft on the latest LionsMaven podcast.
Author:
Publish date:

Following a disappointing 5-11 season, the Detroit Lions currently possess the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

Over the next few weeks, the debate will be had regarding whether or not Detroit should trade down, especially since the team only possesses five total picks this year. 

This week's podcast explores if the Lions best option is to trade down and acquire more draft picks instead of staying with the seventh pick. 

Also, discussed on this week's podcast:

  • Reviewing the Lions 5-11 2020 season.
  • Why there are no perfect candidates for the Detroit Lions. 
  • Should the Lions address offense or defense if they stay at No. 7?
  • Is Darrell Bevell the right choice to coach the Lions?
  • Is Marvin Lewis a realistic candidate to become Detroit's head coach?

Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the LionsMaven Podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.

More from SI All Lions:

Lions Request Interview with Bucs DC Todd Bowles

Report: Lions' Interview with Robert Saleh Went 'Great'

Lions Impressed with Marvin Lewis, 'In Play' for Head Coach Position

How to Redeem Free Beer Matt Prater Won for Detroit

Detroit Lions Early Draft Big Board

NFL Rumors: Could Lions Trade for Deshaun Watson?

Todd McShay Has Lions Drafting Wide Receiver in Latest Mock Draft

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.

bieniemy5
News

Lions Candidate Eric Bieniemy 'In the Mix' to Become Falcons Head Coach

lance5
Podcasts

Why Detroit Lions Should Trade Down in 2021 NFL Draft

bowles5
News

Lions Have Requested Interview with Todd Bowles for Head Coach

saleh5
News

Report: Lions Interview with Robert Saleh Went 'Great'

USATSI_15203459_168388382_lowres
News

Pros and Cons of Lions Re-Signing Matt Prater

lewis5
OnePride+

Lions Impressed with Marvin Lewis, 'In Play' for Head Coach Position

prater5
News

How to Redeem Free Beer Matt Prater Won for Detroit

USATSI_14995709_168388382_lowres (3)
News

Detroit Lions' 2020 Grades: Defense

griffen5
Polls

Was Trading for Everson Griffen Worth It?