Abernathy Poached From Practice Squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers not only didn’t elevate safety Micah Abernathy from the practice squad to provide insurance for Keisean Nixon, but they lost him altogether.

Abernathy was poached off the practice squad and signed to another team’s 53-man roster on Saturday, according to a source. His new team will be announced by that team later in the day.

The Packers could have kept Abernathy by signing him to their 53-man roster, though that would have required a corresponding roster move. The decision perhaps bodes well for Nixon’s availability for Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Abernathy was one of the great stories of training camp. With Green Bay’s safety corps hit hard by injuries, he was signed midway through camp and thrown right into the fire. With the team for barely a week, Abernathy made a highlight-reel interception in a preseason game against the Saints.

“You don’t want any guys to get hurt,” Abernathy said that night. “That’s not what you’re hoping for. But you just try to make the most of your opportunities. I was able to play a lot more tonight because of injuries. Just try to make the most of it.”

A three-year starter at Tennessee, Abernathy went undrafted in 2019. He spent his rookie training camp with the Vikings but failed to make their roster. His NFL dreams might have been dead if not for the USFL. Earning a starting job for the Houston Gamblers, he finished third on the team in tackles and added two interceptions. That experience allowed him to hit the ground running in Green Bay, even while having to learn the defense on the fly.

Abernathy made the 53-man roster coming out of camp, only to be released when the Packers signed veteran Rudy Ford.

He was elevated to the gameday roster twice. He played one snap on defense and 13 on special teams in the opener at Minnesota and last month at Chicago. However, the Packers vaulted Innis Gaines over Abernathy when they promoted Gaines to the 53-man roster last month. Gaines and rookie Tariq Carpenter have become key members of the special teams down the stretch.

“It’s definitely crazy but it’s what I prayed for,” Abernathy said during camp. “I’m happy for the opportunity that the Packers have given me. I’m happy for the opportunity to play in the USFL. I don’t know. I’m just grateful. I’ve just got to thank God for it.”

In more transactions news from Saturday:

- The Packers elevated kicker Ramiz Ahmed from the practice squad to handle kickoffs against the Vikings. Veteran Mason Crosby has been reliable on field goals but struggled with kickoffs; the Vikings feature one of the best kickoff returners in the NFL.

