Packers Want Lambeau Rocking for Win-And-In Showdown vs. Lions

GREEN BAY, Wis. –There’s no place like home for the Green Bay Packers, especially on a cold winter day.

The Packers hope the venerable and historic stadium can help push them over the finish line and into the NFL playoffs on Sunday night against the Detroit Lions.

While the playoffs are another story, Lambeau Field has been a frozen fortress in regular-season games over the years. Under coach Matt LaFleur, the Packers are 18-1 in December and January. Their lone loss came at Detroit in last season’s meaningless finale, meaning Green Bay is 10-0 at home under their fourth-year coach.

“Certainly, it helps, I think, when you’re playing at home, in front of your home fans, and I’m sure we’ll feed off their energy,” LaFleur said. “I’m excited for our fans. Hopefully, they get a lot of tailgating in and come in ready to roll.

During regular-season home games with a kickoff temperature of 35 or colder, Aaron Rodgers has won 10 of his last 12 games. One of those games was this year against Tennessee. The other was against Minnesota during the COVID season of 2020.

It’s supposed to be 28 at kickoff on Sunday.

“I think, honestly, every home game at Lambeau has that playoff atmosphere,” tight end Robert Tonyan said. “It’s the best fan base in the NFL and Lambeau gets jumping pretty easily. Couple good plays or a couple defensive stops, that place is rocking. Lambeau’s definitely a playoff atmosphere.”

Regardless of weather, the late-season home games have mostly been blowouts, with the average score being Packers 29.7, Opponents 18.6 during LaFleur’s 10-0 streak. Those numbers rank second and fourth, respectively, in the NFL.

Green Bay has played better down the strength, regardless of location. During its four-game winning streak, it was third in points scored (119) and ninth in points allowed (68). Even with a bunch of Vikings fans infiltrating Lambeau Field on a 40-degree day last week, the Packers played their best game of the season in a 41-17 romp. The fans were loud throughout. The players are hoping – make that expecting – the same with a spot in the playoffs on the line.

“First off, we’re going to need Lambeau to be in there rocking. That’s going to be the biggest game-changer right there,” cornerback Jaire Alexander said. “If Lambeau’s asleep come the first quarter, hey, I don’t know. We’re going to have to get that thing rocking. Drink responsibility but turn up for us. We’re going to feed off that energy and we’re going to give y’all a show.”

Green Bay used to be unbeatable in home games against Detroit, going about quarter-century between losses. That includes cold-weather games, with 10 consecutive wins from 1992 through 2014. However, the Lions won 30-17 in 2017 and 31-0 in 2018, those games coming with the asterisks of Rodgers being out with a broken collarbone in 2017 and Rodgers suffering a concussion on the opening series in 2018.

Detroit won its first two cold-weather games this year, at Chicago and the Giants in consecutive weeks in November, but lost at Carolina two weeks ago.

