11 Days Until Training Camp: Packers Offensive Line Preview

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 2020, the Green Bay Packers had the best team in the NFL during the regular season, thanks in part to the play of All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari and Pro Bowl left guard Elgton Jenkins. Neither was on the field for last year’s playoff loss due to torn ACLs.

With the first practice of training camp set for July 27, here is a preview of the offensive line.

Packers Offensive Line Depth Chart

LT David Bakhtiari was on a Hall of Fame trajectory until suffering a torn ACL at practice late in the 2020 season. The injury sidelined him for the 2020 playoffs as well as most of the 2021 season. He is one of the best in the business – and is paid as such – and is an incredible luxury for coach Matt LaFleur. In 2020, according to Pro Football Focus, he allowed one sack and nine total pressures in a masterclass of blind-side protection.

LG Jon Runyan Jr., a sixth-round pick in 2020, really emerged last season while starting the final 16 games. Of 63 guards with 50 percent playing time, he finished eighth in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency and allowed only two sacks (both against Washington in Week 7).

C Josh Myers was the team’s second-round pick in 2021. His rookie season was thrown for a loss due to injuries. After missing one game with a thumb injury, he suffered a torn MCL on his fourth snap at Chicago in Week 6 and missed the rest of the regular season. The jury is out.

RG Royce Newman, a fourth-round pick in 2021, really settled in during the second half of his rookie season. According to PFF, of the 63 guards with 50 percent playing time. Newman finished 39th in its pass-blocking efficiency and allowed six sacks. However, only one of those sacks came during the final eight games. He spent a bit of time at right tackle during the offseason.

RT Yosh Nijman was one of the unsung heroes of last year’s 13-win season. With Bakhtiari and his replacement, Elgton Jenkins, out with injuries, Nijman started eight games at left tackle and allowed merely three sacks. An undrafted free agent in 2019, he hadn’t played a single meaningful snap his first two seasons until being thrown into the fire.

OL Elgton Jenkins earned Pro Bowl honors at left guard in 2020, then moved to left tackle to replace Bakhtiari in 2021. When he was healthy, he was tremendous and really solidified his status as one of the best blockers in the game. He allowed two sacks and 12 total pressures in eight games, according to PFF.