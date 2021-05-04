Adams’ Cryptic Tweet: ‘Appreciate’ What You’ve Got

Perhaps Davante Adams fired off the tweet in response to the feud that's enveloped the franchise. No doubt Adams appreciates the deep bond formed with Aaron Rodgers over the years.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s always dangerous to read too much into a player’s cryptic tweets.

On Monday afternoon, Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams set off a firestorm with just nine words.

“Gotta appreciate what u got while ya got it!”

There were two easy and related possible translations.

The first: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, upset with what he sees as the team’s lack of commitment toward him and winning a Super Bowl, reportedly no longer wants to play for the Packers. That means Adams might have played his last game with Rodgers.

“I wrote him a real long message and just let him know how important he is to me and how much I value his friendship and I appreciate the way that he inspires me and our team,” Rodgers said after Adams dismantled the Tennessee Titans a couple days after Christmas. “I just can’t say enough great things about the kind of person he is. And when you have the talent and the ability to go out there and dominate the way he has …

“You know, I’ve said for so long that Charles (Woodson) was the best player that I played with. And Charles could dominate in a way that I’ve never seen a nickel corner dominate before. (But) it’s probably time to start putting Davante in that conversation. Because he is that type of player. He’s a special player.”

The second: Adams will be entering his final season under contract with the Packers. If his close friend is going to force his way out the door, will Adams turn down any potential contract extensions and follow him out the door next offseason? So, Adams would be entering this season appreciating his eighth and final season at Lambeau Field.

Rodgers, by the way, "liked" the tweet.

A third possible translation could be directed toward Rodgers, telling him to appreciate his teammates and championship possibilities, his history and legacy.

Of course, Adams’ tweet might be much ado about nothing. To exaggerate to make a point, maybe his favorite pair of slippers are falling apart at the seams and he felt like tweeting his appreciate toward his fabulous footwear just to cause panic among the fans.

