Green Bay Packers Announce Undrafted Free Agents

The Green Bay Packers' undrafted class includes three offensive linemen and four players from the Big Ten

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers officially announced their seven-man class of undrafted free agents on Monday afternoon, a group that includes Wisconsin’s Jon Dietzen among three offensive linemen.

They are:

OL Jacob Capra, San Diego State: Capra played with his younger brother after transferring from Oregon. In all, he started 15 games (14 for the Aztecs and one for the Ducks).

OL Coy Cronk, Iowa: Cronk started 40 games at left tackle at Indiana before back-to-back seasons derailed by ankle injuries. He started two games at right tackle after transferring to Iowa in 2020.

OL Jon Dietzen, Wisconsin: Dietzen, who played his high school ball in nearby Seymour – “Home of the Hamburger” – retired due to injuries but returned and started at left guard. Dietzen started 39 games for the Badgers – 24 at left guard, 14 at left tackle and one at right guard.

WR Bailey Gaither, San Jose State: One of the leading receivers in school history, Gaither battled back from a torn Achilles. Gaither set a school record with touchdown receptions in six consecutive games in 2019 and ranks fourth in school history with 2,227 receiving yards.

DT Jack Heflin, Iowa: Heflin drew only three walk-on offers but, after earning all-conference honors at Northern Illinois, he transferred to the Big Ten. In 2019 at NIU, Heflin was an honorable mention on ProFootballFocus.com’s All-America team. In 2020, he started all eight games for Iowa.

OLB Carlo Kemp, Michigan: Kemp joins former teammate Rashan Gary at outside linebacker, the role he envisioned before the draft. Kemp started 29 games and played in 46 for the Wolverines, finishing with 4.5 sacks and 10 tackles for losses. That includes two sacks and three TFLs as a senior.

S Christian Uphoff, Illinois State: Uphoff had standout performances as a kickoff returner and safety. COVID canceled the 2020 fall season so his last season was 2019, when he started 15 games and recorded two interceptions, nine passes defensed and 70 tackles. In 2018, he averaged 26.1 yards per kickoff return.

Packers Draft Nine, Sign Seven Undrafted Free Agents

First round: Georgia CB Eric Stokes

Second round: Ohio State C Josh Myers

Third round: Clemson WR Amari Rodgers

Fourth round: Ole Miss OL Royce Newman

Fifth round: Florida DT Tedarrell Slaton

Fifth round: Appalachian State CB Shemar Jean-Charles

Sixth round: Wisconsin OL Cole Van Lanen

Sixth round: Boston College LB Isaiah McDuffie

Seventh round: Mississippi State RB Kylin Hill

