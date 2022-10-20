Packers-Commanders Injury Report: Rodgers, Bakhtiari Practice Again

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The daily “Will David Bakhtiari practice?” questions appear to be receding in the rear-view mirror.

After practicing all three days last week, the team’s standout left tackle has practiced both days this week as the Green Bay Packers get ready for Sunday’s game at the Washington Commanders.

Bakhtiari seems poised to start to start a fifth consecutive game after missing 22 of a possible 23 spanning the end of the 2020 season and the start of the 2022 campaign due to a torn ACL and complications during his recovery.

With more and more confidence surrounding Bakhtiari’s weekly availability, it could free up the coaches to give Yosh Nijman a shot at right tackle. Bakhtiari played 96 percent of the snaps in Week 4 against the Patriots and 95 percent in Week 6 against the Jets. Sandwiched in between, though, he played only 40 percent in the Week 5 against the Giants in London.

Meanwhile, quarterback Aaron Rodgers practiced as full participation as he plays through an injured thumb. He appears to be following the same script as last week, when he didn’t practice on Wednesday, was full participation on Thursday and Friday, and played on Sunday.

Receivers Randall Cobb (ankle) and Christian Watson (hamstring) didn’t practice. Cobb was injured last week against the Jets but dodged a significant injury. He limped into the locker room to grab his walking boot.

Sticking with receiver, Sammy Watkins (hamstring) practiced again. Watkins wants to play; coach Matt LaFleur isn’t so sure.

“I thought he did a nice job in terms of what we asked him to do,” LaFleur said before practice. “So, we’ll just kind of take it one day at a time and see where he’s at.”

In Washington, Commanders rookie receiver Jahan Dotson appeared to aggravate a hamstring injury. The 16th pick of this year’s draft, Dotson scored four touchdowns in his first four games before missing the last two weeks with the injury.

Packers-Commanders Thursday Injury Report

Packers

DNP: WR Randall Cobb (ankle), G/C Jake Hanson (biceps), TE Marcedes Lewis (rest), WR Christian Watson (hamstring).

Limited: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), RT Elgton Jenkins (knee).

Full: OLB Rashan Gary (toe), QB Aaron Rodgers (right thumb).

Commanders

DNP: TE John Bates (hamstring), WR Dyami Brown (groin), CB Tariq Castro-Fields (knee), CB William Jackson (back), TE Logan Thomas (calf), QB Carson Wentz (right finger), RB Jonathan Williams (knee).

Limited: RT Sam Cosmi (finger), WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring).

Full: S Percy Butler (quad).

