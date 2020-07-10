PackerCentral
Packers Sign Sixth-Round C Hanson

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers signed Jake Hanson, the second of their three sixth-round draft picks, on Friday.

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2015, Hanson was a four-year starter at Oregon. He was second-team all-conference as a junior and senior and started 49 of 50 career games. It was a long wait on draft weekend, though. He was one of three offensive linemen drafted by the Packers in the sixth round, sandwiched between Michigan guard/tackle Jon Runyan Jr. and Indiana guard Simon Stepaniak. Hanson could be groomed as a potential replacement for standout center Corey Linsley, who is entering his final season under contract.

“Yeah, obviously, they took three offensive linemen in the sixth round, so that is an important area for them to pick guys and develop some young players there,” Hanson said after being drafted. “If I can be part of that vision, that’s great. I’m going to continue to work hard and do everything the coaches ask and fill whatever role I can and help the team win.”

Despite the wealth of experience, Hanson endured a long wait during the draft. Part of that was due to poor athletic numbers at the Scouting Combine, though his line coach at Oregon, Alex Mirabal, scoffed at that part of the scouting process and suggested scouts watch more film.

Mirabel called Hanson a “quiet, reserved guy” who observes his surroundings before opening up and showing his personality. While those might not seem compatible with playing a take-charge position like center, it was Hanson who led the veteran-laden Ducks, a Rose Bowl championship team with an elite quarterback in Justin Herbert and three other senior starters on the offensive line.

“Make no mistake about it: He had a bunch of alpha males around him but he was the boss,” Mirabal said. “If our sixth pick overall in the NFL Draft (Herbert) changed a protection and he was wrong, he dropped his ass and told Justin, ‘You’re wrong. This is what we’re doing.’ That’s Jake Hanson. He is going to step up when he is supposed to.”

Based on the NFL’s rookie slotting system, Hanson’s four-year deal should be worth about $3.45 million and include a signing bonus of almost $155,000.

Green Bay has signed eight of its nine picks. The others: first-round quarterback Jordan Love, second-round running back A.J. Dillon, fifth-round linebacker Kamal Martin, sixth-round guard/tackle Jon Runyan, sixth-round guard Simon Stepaniak (sixth round), seventh-round outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin and seventh-round safety Vernon Scott (seventh round). All that remains is tight end Josiah Deguara, the third-round pick.

