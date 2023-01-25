100 Days of Mocks: Packers Take Tight End in Kiper’s Mock
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Add ESPN.com draft guru Mel Kiper to the list of pundits who like Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer in a Green Bay Packers uniform.
In Kiper’s mock that was published on Wednesday morning, the Packers filled a major hole on their roster with the All-American.
“The tight end class is really good this year, with Mayer atop my board,” Kiper wrote as part of his synopsis. “He is a complete player who put up 809 yards and 67 catches with nine touchdowns in 2022. He can stretch the middle of the field and run past linebackers on seam routes. The only downside is that he doesn't have super-long arms, but he's ahead of the game as a pass-catcher. Green Bay could also use younger talent in the front seven.”
The Packers had an excellent group of tight ends in 2022. While there wasn’t a three-down dominator, Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis and Josiah Deguara all performed their roles at a high level. However, the pass-catching Tonyan and the run-blocking Lewis are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents and Deguara is more of a fullback than a true tight end.
In 24 games during his final two seasons in South Bend, Mayer led all FBS tight ends with 138 receptions for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns. Mayer was named an All-American following each of those seasons. Mayer set school records for a tight end with his 71 receptions for 840 yards in 2021 and his nine touchdown receptions in 2022. Among tight ends, he’s also the school’s career leader with 180 receptions.
Among tight ends with at least 35 targets this season, Mayer ranked first in deep catches (eight) and contested catches (17), second in first downs (44) and fifth in missed tackles (12), according to Pro Football Focus.
While Mayer won’t be the best tester at the Scouting Combine, his three-down ability is what sets him apart from the rest of the class.
“Mayer has good height and solid bulk for his frame,” reads part of his ESPN scouting report. “His best traits are his toughness and strength after the catch. He's a bulldozer with the ball in his hands, and he generates yards by breaking tackles and carrying defenders. He's not a speedster but does have elusiveness to frequently make defenders miss after the catch. As a route runner, he's quicker and smoother than he is fast.”
The NFC North teams used their first-round picks on defensive players.
