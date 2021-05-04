Stats for Packers First-Round Pick Eric Stokes at Georgia

Eric Stokes had four interceptions in 2020. Here's a look at his basic stats and some beyond-the-box-score numbers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers used their first-round pick on Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes. Here’s a look at Stokes’ three-year career.

Eric Stokes’ Stats at Georgia

Stokes played in 31 games in three seasons. He had zero interceptions and nine passes defensed during each of his first two seasons. In nine games as a junior in 2020, he had four interceptions – including two returned for touchdowns – and four additional breakups for eight passes defensed.

“The first couple years, I was more so worried about technique and scheme,” Stokes said. “This past year, throughout the offseason, quarantine and all this stuff, I made sure I focused in on ball to just be way more comfortable with it.”

That brought his three-year totals to four interceptions and 22 breakups for 26 passes defensed. He added one sack, two tackles for losses and one forced fumble.

Going Beyond the Box Score

According to Pro Football Focus, Stokes allowed 12-of-29 passing, just a 41.4 percent completion rate. There were no free lunches. On passes of 1-to-9 yards, he allowed just two completions out of seven targets.

DB PANIC MODE: STOKES' PENALTIES PAST TWO SEASONS

“He played a lot at Georgia from an early time there and steadily grew as a player,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “The things that really stuck out about him, his explosiveness is off the charts. He's a strong, strong athlete, and I think they do a great job down there at Georgia training those guys. As he continued to play in the SEC, I think you saw his confidence continue to grow and grow and grow. That led him to have the year that he had this year.”

Sports Info Solutions charged him with 10-of-26 passing, just 38.5 percent. In other words, he almost defended as many passes (eight) as he allowed completions (10). He allowed just 109 yards for the season. On a per-game basis, he ranked third in the draft class in completions (1.1) and second in yards (12.1)

“The biggest thing for me is he was making more plays, he was finishing,” said Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, who studied Stokes in case Stokes graduated in time to be eligible for the all-star showcase. “He was in position to make plays and he made them this year.”

