Projected Packers Training Camp Depth Charts
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will release their first unofficial depth chart of training camp just before the first practice. Based on offseason practices, this should be fairly close to the pecking order for the first practice on Wednesday.
First, a few notes. One, this is not a projection of how training camp will end but how it will begin. Two, the rookies – even early draft picks – tend to start at or near the bottom of the depth chart.
Third, eight players are on preseason injury lists. Linebacker Quay Walker, receiver Christian Watson, rookie offensive lineman John Williams, rookie defensive end Collin Oliver and rookie cornerback Micah Robinson are on the physically unable to perform list, and center Elgton Jenkins, rookie running back Amar Johnson and kicker Alex Hale are on the non-football injury list. Other than Watson, who is out indefinitely with a torn ACL, the injured players are slotted in as if they were healthy.
Quarterbacks
Starter: Jordan Love.
Backups: Malik Willis, Sean Clifford, Taylor Elgersma (undrafted).
Note: This is the obvious pecking order.
Running Backs
Starter: Josh Jacobs.
Backups: Emanuel Wilson, MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks, Jalen White (undrafted), Amar Johnson (undrafted).
Note: Wilson has earned the right to be the No. 2 back. It will be interesting to see whether Lloyd or Brooks will be the next man in the rotation.
Receivers
Starters: Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks.
Backups: Malik Heath, Bo Melton, Mecole Hardman (free agent), Matthew Golden (first round), Cornelius Johnson (returning practice squad), Julian Hicks (returning practice squad), Savion Williams (third round), Sam Brown (undrafted).
Note: Williams was limited to individual drills during the offseason practices as he recovered from end-of-season labrum surgery. That he was not placed on a preseason injury list was a good sign.
PUP list: Christian Watson.
Tight Ends
Starters: Tucker Kraft, Luke Musgrave.
Backups: Ben Sims, John FitzPatrick, Messiah Swinson (returning practice squad), Johnny Lumpkin (was on practice squad early last season).
Offensive Line
Left tackle: Rasheed Walker, Jordan Morgan, Brant Banks (undrafted),
Left guard: Aaron Banks (free agent), Donovan Jennings (returning practice squad), Tyler Cooper (undrafted), John Williams (seventh round).
Center: Elgton Jenkins, Jacob Monk, Trey Hill (futures contract).
Right guard: Sean Rhyan, Jordan Morgan, Travis Glover, J.J. Lippe (undrafted).
Right tackle: Zach Tom, Kadeem Telfort, Anthony Belton (second round).
Note: This is obviously a simplified depth chart. Only Morgan was placed at two positions because he figures to compete for a starting spot at left tackle and right guard.
Defensive Ends
Starters: Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness.
Backups: Kingsley Enagbare, Brenton Cox, Arron Mosby, Barryn Sorrell (fourth round), Deslin Alexandre (returning practice squad), Collin Oliver (fifth round).
Note: Oliver did not practice during the offseason.
Defensive Tackles
Starters: Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt.
Backups: Karl Brooks, Colby Wooden, James Ester (returning practice squad), Keith Randolph (futures contract), Warren Brinson (sixth round), Nazir Stackhouse (undrafted).
Note: The Packers released two young veterans, Cameron Young and Nesta Jade Silvera, on Friday. Brinson missed most of the offseason so might have to work his way up.
Linebackers
Starters: Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Edgerrin Cooper.
Backups: Ty’Ron Hopper, Kristian Welch (free agent), Isaiah Simmons (free agent), Jamon Johnson (undrafted).
Note: Hopper worked as the No. 2 middle linebacker during the spring.
Cornerbacks
Starters: Keisean Nixon, Nate Hobbs (free agent), Carrington Valentine.
Backups: Gregory Junior (free agent), Bo Melton, Kamal Hadden (returning practice squad), Kalen King (returning practice squad), Isaiah Dunn (futures contract), Tyron Herring (undrafted), Micah Robinson (seventh round).
Note: Junior was signed before OTAs and immediately got some run with the first unit. Robinson didn’t practice during the minicamp. As Melton learns the finer points of playing cornerback, he will line up with the veteran players (because he also will line up with the veteran receivers).
Safeties
Starters: Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams.
Backups: Javon Bullard, Zayne Anderson, Kitan Oladapo, Omar Brown (returning practice squad), Johnathan Baldwin (undrafted), Kahzir Brown (undrafted).
Note: Will it be Bullard or Williams alongside McKinney for the first rep? Both players will get multiple chances with the No. 1 defense. Baldwin is listed as a cornerback but lined up at safety during the offseason.
Specialists
K Brandon McManus, K Alex Hale, P Daniel Whelan, LS Matt Orzech.
Note: Hale is from Australia and is the team’s International Player Pathway Program player.