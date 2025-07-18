Packers Place Eight Players on Injury Lists
Training camp has nearly arrived, and we’re almost back to football.
Unfortunately, one of the news pieces that comes with the return of football is injuries, and that will delay the start of camp for some big names in Green Bay.
According to Tom Pelissero, the Packers will be placing wide receiver Christian Watson and linebacker Quay Walker on the active/physically unable to perform list.
In addition to Watson and Walker, the Packers also placed rookies Micah Robinson, Collin Oliver, and John Williams on the active/PUP list.
Those men are not alone. Alex Hale, Amar Johnson, and Elgton Jenkins were all placed on the Non-football injury list.
All of these players can be activated at any time before the start of the regular season before another roster move would have to be made on their behalf.
Hale was on the roster a year ago as a roster exemption as an international player, and was essentially kept as an extra leg in case something would happen to Brandon McManus.
Amar Johnson being on the list could hurt him in a competition for a roster spot at a position group that is loaded anyway.
The primary focus, however, are on the big names.
Robinson, Oliver, and Williams are all now potentially going to be behind the curve as rookies who could miss some time for their first training camp.
All three missed some time during the offseason program.
Robinson should have a chance to make some noise as a reserve cornerback and special teamer in Green Bay’s perilously thin cornerback room.
Williams is competing at the back of the roster for a spot on the offensive line with holdovers like KaDeem Telfort, Travis Glover, and Donovan Jennings.
Oliver is an interesting fit because he’s smaller than Green Bay’s usual preferred size as an edge rusher, but they believe he could play some off-ball linebacker as well.
Green Bay is pretty well stocked at that position with three primary contributors returning, Ty’Ron Hopper being a holdover, and the addition of Isaiah Simmons and Kristian Welch.
Christian Watson’s placement on the list comes as no surprise after suffering a torn ACL in the team’s regular season finale last January against the Chicago Bears.
Watson was running and appearing to move well, but they’ll likely move thing slowly with him.
Walker dealt with an undisclosed injury during the team’s offseason program, so his prognosis is unclear.
When he returns, he will start at linebacker, forming a potentially dynamic tandem with last year’s super rookie, Edgerrin Cooper.
The big story, however, is Jenkins.
Jenkins missed all of the team’s voluntary workouts in the offseason.
He did show up for mandatory minicamp, but did not practice due to an injury.
That injury, which has yet to be disclosed, appears to have spilled over into training camp.
If Jenkins were healthy, he was set to be the team’s starting center with Aaron Banks taking his old spot at left guard thanks to a blockbuster contract he signed this offseason.
Jenkins does not have a problem moving to center. He’s not upset about a position move. He just wants the Packers to make it worth his while.
As first reported by Channel 3000 News’ Jason Wilde, Jenkins was absent from the team’s offseason program because he wanted an adjustment made to his contract.
Moving from guard to center, could stunt Jenkins’ potential earnings.
In addition, if he wants to remain in Green Bay, Jenkins can likely see the writing on the wall. His cap number is set to balloon in 2026, making him a potential cap casualty with no guaranteed money left on the deal he signed in December of 2022.
Jenkins’ contract situation will be something to monitor even when he is cleared to return from the NFI list.
The sooner he returns to the field, the better for Green Bay.
Changing centers is an adjustment, and Jenkins has only played one game with Jordan Love as his quarterback.
To say that was a struggle, would be a bit of an understatement. Shotgun snaps were a bit of a mess in the team’s rain-soaked loss to the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field last November.
Even if that was just a blip, which the Packers clearly think it was as Brian Gutekunst said the team feels he can be an All-Pro center, there is an adjustment to be made.
Josh Myers started 50 of the last 51 games during his career in Green Bay.
That includes each start Love made over the last two years, and the one he made in Kansas City when Aaron Rodgers was out with COVID-19 in 2021.
Small details such as picking up cadence, communicating protection calls, and something as simple as snapping the ball to Love’s hands instead of Aaron Rodgers, are minor details that can show up in the worst way.
The Packers do not have any time to waste with the Detroit Lions coming to Lambeau Field to open the season in September.
The sooner they can get their new center off the injury list, the better off they will be.