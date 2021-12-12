Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    All Panthers Gameday Guide: Panthers vs Falcons

    Everything you need to know ahead of today's game.
    Author:

    The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons are set to square off in a Week 14 battle this afternoon at Bank of America Stadium in Uptown Charlotte. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EST and will be televised on FOX.

    To read up on everything you need to know ahead of today's game, see the links provided below. 

    Inside the Numbers: Panthers vs Falcons Game Preview

    What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers' Chances vs Atlanta

    Matt Rhule Discusses Plan at QB 

    Panthers Depth Chart vs Falcons

    WATCH: Cam Newton Talks Week 14 Matchup vs Atlanta

    WATCH: Jeff Nixon Discusses New Role as Panthers OC

    WATCH: Phil Snow Previews Falcons

    Score Predictions for Panthers vs Falcons

    Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Falcons

    Panthers Will be Down Two Starting Lineman vs Falcons

    Former Panther Dan Morgan Inducted Into College Football Hall of Fame

