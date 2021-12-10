Panthers Will Be Down Two Starting Linemen vs Falcons

The Carolina Panthers (5-7) will be back at Bank of America Stadium this Sunday when they play host to the Atlanta Falcons (5-7). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.

DNP

OL John Miller (ankle, OUT for game)

OL Michael Jordan (hamstring, OUT for game)

CB Rashaan Melvin (not injury related)

