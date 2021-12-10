Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    Panthers Will Be Down Two Starting Linemen vs Falcons

    The latest on the Panthers' injury front.
    Author:

    The Carolina Panthers (5-7) will be back at Bank of America Stadium this Sunday when they play host to the Atlanta Falcons (5-7). As always, we will keep you updated on the team's injuries throughout the week. Below is the Panthers' injury report from Friday's practice.

    DNP

    OL John Miller (ankle, OUT for game)

    OL Michael Jordan (hamstring, OUT for game)

    CB Rashaan Melvin (not injury related)

