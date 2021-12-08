Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    Former Panther Dan Morgan Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

    The Panthers assistant GM is honored for his playing days at Miami.
    Author:

    Prior to being a 1st round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers in the 2001 NFL Draft, linebacker Dan Morgan was an absolute stud at the University of Miami. 

    In his four years as a Hurricane, Morgan set a school record for the most tackles in a career (532) and 309 solo tackles - also a record. Alongside being named the winner of the Nagurski, Butkus, and Bednarik awards, he was a consensus All-American following the 2020 season. After having one of the most storied collegiate careers of the 90s, Morgan was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in Las Vegas.

    Morgan went on to have a very solid career in the NFL spending all seven of his years with the Carolina Panthers. He racked up 390 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and five interceptions. 

    After retiring from football, Morgan spent nearly seven years as the Director of Pro Personnel for the Seattle Seahawks, then he held the same title over the last three years with the Buffalo Bills. This past offseason, Morgan returned to the Panthers to become the assistant general manager under Scott Fitterer.

