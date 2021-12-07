Skip to main content
    December 7, 2021
    Matt Rhule Discusses Plan at QB vs Falcons

    The Panthers may use both quarterbacks in this week's game.
    A lot of change has happened inside the Panthers' organization over the last few weeks from Cam Newton being signed to Christian McCaffrey and Donte Jackson going down with season-ending injuries, and most recently, offensive coordinator Joe Brady being relieved of his duties. 

    Running backs coach Jeff Nixon will assume the role of offensive coordinator and will call the plays for the remaining five games of the season and according to head coach Matt Rhule, there won't be much change in the operation of the offense.

    "We're going to keep doing the same things, it's what we know. Within the system, there's a lot of flexibility but we're not going to veer in a different direction. To me, I think it's just more about us doing what we're doing better."

    As far as who is going to be lining up under center, it will be the veteran, Cam Newton. Despite having a rough showing in the loss to the Miami Dolphins a couple of weeks ago, Newton still gives this team the best chance to win. 

    "P.J. is 2-0 as a starter. When you sit here and you're trying to win games, you have a lot of faith in him but you also have a lot of faith in Cam [Newton], so we'll finish the Atlanta game plan and see where we are," Rhule told reporters Monday. "I obviously don't want to give too much away to Atlanta, so I'll go through the next couple of days and have a better feel but I would certainly anticipate Cam starting. I don't think anyone played real well last game but I think he's doing a lot of good things. I think the question really is if P.J. will have a role and that's still up in the air right now."

    The Panthers and Falcons are set to kick off at 1 p.m. EST on Sunday.

    Matt Rhule Discusses Plan at QB vs Falcons

