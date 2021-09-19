All Panthers Gameday Guide: Panthers vs Saints

Everything you need to know ahead of the Panthers' season opener against the Saints.

The Carolina Panthers are back in action Sunday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium as they welcome in division rival New Orleans. Last week, the Saints took the NFL by storm by thrashing the Packers 38-3. Meanwhile, Carolina pulled out a 19-14 win over the New York Jets.

To read up on everything you need to know ahead of today's game, see the links provided below.

Score Predictions for Panthers vs Saints

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Saints

Inside the Numbers: Panthers vs Saints Game Preview

Carolina Panthers Depth Chart vs Saints

Saints Could be Without 4 Defensive Starters

Final Panthers Injury Update Prior to Clash with Saints

Could Matt Rhule be a Target for USC?

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:



Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.