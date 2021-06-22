53-Man Roster Projection: RB Reggie Bonnafon Player Profile
RB Reggie Bonnafon
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 215 lbs
College: Louisville
NFL Stats: 28 car, 185 yards, 1 TD ] 8 rec, 75 yards, 1 TD
Depth Chart Projection: 3rd string
In very limited action, Bonnafon has been fairly productive out of the Panthers' backfield over the last two years. He's totaled 185 yards and one touchdown while averaging 6.6 yards per carry. Although he has ripped off some nice runs here and there, he's not on the same level as rookie running back Chuba Hubbard. Bonnafon will be someone Joe Brady rotates in for a handful of snaps per game to keep McCaffrey and Hubbard fresh.
53-Man Roster Status: Borderline
After McCaffrey and Hubbard, it's going to be a lot of guys fighting for a spot on the roster at running back. Will it be Bonnafon? Trenton Cannon? Darius Clark? Spencer Brown? Who knows. The Panthers may carry four running backs but I think the only way they do that is if they designate Cannon as a returner and allow Bonnafon to be RB3. Regardless, there's no guarantee that Bonnafon will make the cut but I do like his chances.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
RB Christian McCaffrey Player Profile
RB Chuba Hubbard Player Profile
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.