53-Man Roster Projection: RB Reggie Bonnafon Player Profile

RB Reggie Bonnafon

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 215 lbs

College: Louisville

NFL Stats: 28 car, 185 yards, 1 TD ] 8 rec, 75 yards, 1 TD

Depth Chart Projection: 3rd string

In very limited action, Bonnafon has been fairly productive out of the Panthers' backfield over the last two years. He's totaled 185 yards and one touchdown while averaging 6.6 yards per carry. Although he has ripped off some nice runs here and there, he's not on the same level as rookie running back Chuba Hubbard. Bonnafon will be someone Joe Brady rotates in for a handful of snaps per game to keep McCaffrey and Hubbard fresh.

53-Man Roster Status: Borderline

After McCaffrey and Hubbard, it's going to be a lot of guys fighting for a spot on the roster at running back. Will it be Bonnafon? Trenton Cannon? Darius Clark? Spencer Brown? Who knows. The Panthers may carry four running backs but I think the only way they do that is if they designate Cannon as a returner and allow Bonnafon to be RB3. Regardless, there's no guarantee that Bonnafon will make the cut but I do like his chances.

