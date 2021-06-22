Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Search

53-Man Roster Projection: RB Reggie Bonnafon Player Profile

A brief look at Carolina Panthers RB Reggie Bonnafon.
Author:
Publish date:

RB Reggie Bonnafon

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 215 lbs

College: Louisville

NFL Stats: 28 car, 185 yards, 1 TD ] 8 rec, 75 yards, 1 TD

Depth Chart Projection: 3rd string

In very limited action, Bonnafon has been fairly productive out of the Panthers' backfield over the last two years. He's totaled 185 yards and one touchdown while averaging 6.6 yards per carry. Although he has ripped off some nice runs here and there, he's not on the same level as rookie running back Chuba Hubbard. Bonnafon will be someone Joe Brady rotates in for a handful of snaps per game to keep McCaffrey and Hubbard fresh.

53-Man Roster Status: Borderline

After McCaffrey and Hubbard, it's going to be a lot of guys fighting for a spot on the roster at running back. Will it be Bonnafon? Trenton Cannon? Darius Clark? Spencer Brown? Who knows. The Panthers may carry four running backs but I think the only way they do that is if they designate Cannon as a returner and allow Bonnafon to be RB3. Regardless, there's no guarantee that Bonnafon will make the cut but I do like his chances. 

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

QB Sam Darnold Player Profile

QB PJ Walker Player Profile

RB Christian McCaffrey Player Profile

RB Chuba Hubbard Player Profile

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_15020704_168388579_lowres
GM Report

53-Man Roster Projection: RB Reggie Bonnafon Player Profile

USATSI_16231833_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Christian McCaffrey on Sam Darnold: 'You Can Just Tell He's Dialed In'

Untitled design
GM Report

Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting the Panthers' 2021 TE Order

USATSI_16090320_168388579_lowres
GM Report

53-Man Roster Projection: RB Chuba Hubbard Player Profile

Untitled design
GM Report

Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting the Panthers' 2021 WR Order

USATSI_11731504_168388579_lowres
GM Report

53-Man Roster Projection: RB Christian McCaffrey Player Profile

zoom_4
GM Report

Hot Clicks: Top Panthers Stories of the Week

Untitled design
GM Report

Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting the Panthers' 2021 RB Order