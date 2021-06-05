Could Shi Smith be the Sleeper of the Panthers' 2021 Draft Class?

This offseason, the Carolina Panthers lost Curtis Samuel to free agency as he signed with the Washington Football Team. With his departure, the Panthers needed to add a few bodies in the receiver room to fill his void.

Carolina signed veteran David Moore in free agency but also drafted a couple of receivers in the 2021 NFL Draft: Terrace Marshall (LSU) in the 2nd round and Shi Smith (South Carolina) in the 6th round.

From the first time Matt Rhule coached Smith at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, he fell in love with him. He liked his work ethic, his character, and how coachable he is.

“Well, we had Shi in the Senior Bowl. I was really impressed with him from the very beginning and saw him at Pro Day and he has been someone all along that I’ve said, ‘Hey, he’ll be a good fit for us.’

If I'm being 100% honest, Smith is a day two talent but fell to the 6th round because of the quarterback play at South Carolina. He never had the opportunity to boast big numbers because the QB position was a constant question mark for the Gamecocks. If there's anyone on the Panthers' roster that knows Smith's potential, it's his former Gamecock teammate and Panthers' first-round pick, Jaycee Horn.

"What I admire the most about Shi is just the way he competes," Horn said. "We’re real similar from that standpoint. You can see it in his play, always talking after the play. He’s an offensive guy and he’s probably one of the smallest guys, but he plays way bigger than he is. He’s just a dog like myself. And then, like I said, we play similar so in practice, my best story is probably just BS, just arguing and fighting on the field and then getting right in the locker room, right back to being close and some of the best of friends. That’s what I admire about him most.”

When you look at the Panthers' depth chart, it's a bit crowded at the top at receiver. Obviously, DJ Moore and Robby Anderson have earned the No. 1 & 2 spots while David Moore and 2nd rounder Terrace Marshall will battle for the 3rd spot. Smith's speed and slipperiness in the open field will help him get on the field and have a role in the offense. Since Smith has some experience returning kicks, that could be where he gets his start. As he continues to develop as a receiver and develops a connection with Sam Darnold, his role will expand as a wide receiver.

Things may not come naturally to Smith right away but within the next couple of years, we could be talking about Smith as a hidden gem from the 2021 NFL Draft class.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

DJ Moore Explains How He's Been Successful with Multiple Quarterbacks

Greg Olsen's Son Finds Donor for Heart Transplant

Rhule Says TE Ian Thomas Has Had a 'Tremendous Offseason'

Only Two Panthers Make the CBS Sports Top 100

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.