Only Two Panthers Make the CBS Sports Top 100

Earlier this week, Pete Prisco of CBS Sports ranked the top 100 players in the NFL heading into the 2021 season. Despite the Panthers having a handful of worthy candidates, Prisco only listed two of them; RB Christian McCaffrey and WR DJ Moore.

No. 21 Christian McCaffrey

I understand that McCaffrey missed 13 games last year to injury but there's no way he's the 21st best player in the league. Assuming he stays healthy, he's a top 10 player. He's so dynamic and can hurt defenses in a variety of ways. There are not many players out there like him. Having him this far down the list is a little shocking.

No. 89 DJ Moore

There are 15 wide receivers rated ahead of DJ Moore - FIFTEEN. I would also make the argument that the 15 ahead of him are all out of order as well but I don't see there being 15 more deserving than Moore. I mean, we are talking about a guy that has posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with a mixture of Kyle Allen, Will Grier, Teddy Bridgewater, and P.J. Walker at quarterback.

The snubs

Taylor Moton

Taylor Moton is probably the most deserving of the three. He is a rock-solid offensive lineman and is arguably one of the top right tackles in the league. I'm not sure how he missed out on this list. Even having him in the 80s or 90s makes sense but to be excluded entirely is a bit of a headscratcher.

Brian Burns

Although Burns is rapidly turning into an elite pass rusher, he's still earning his respect around the league. Is he a top 100 talent? I'd say so but some may not feel that way and it would be hard to challenge their point of view.

Robby Anderson

Anderson is in a similar situation as Burns. He is coming off the best season of his career but it's uncertain if that's the level of production we should expect from him on a yearly basis. Another season with 1,000 yards should get him on the radar for the top 100 a year from now.

