Greg Olsen's Son Finds Donor Match for Heart Transplant

TJ Olsen, the son of former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, has been battling heart issues for much of his young life. At just 8-years old, TJ has undergone three heart surgeries and had a peacemaker installed but his heart continued to give him trouble.

It got to the point where doctors felt like it was best to place him on the heart transplant list so that they could save his life. TJ went on that list back on May 28th and exactly one week later, the Olsen family received the good news that a donor match had been found.

Greg Olsen took to Twitter to make the announcement and thank everyone for their prayers.

"We were alerted last night that there was a donor match for TJ to receive his heart transplant. Walking our little boy, with tears of hope and fear in our eyes, was one of the toughest moments of our lives. We ask for everyone's prayers for TJ and his amazing team of doctors and nurses. TJ has a long road ahead of him but today is a huge step forward. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for the outpouring of support through this entire journey."

