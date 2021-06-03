Rhule Says TE Ian Thomas Has Had a 'Tremendous Offseason'

If there was one area the Panthers really needed to address this offseason on the offensive side of the ball, it was the tight end group. Carolina's tight ends rarely got involved in the passing game a year ago which really hurt the team's efficiency over the middle of the field and in the red zone.

Through the first three years of his career, Ian Thomas has struggled to make a big impact in the passing game as he has averaged 24 catches, 204.6 yards, and 1.4 touchdowns per season.

Earlier this week, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule talked about how Thomas has progressed this offseason and how not having OTAs a year ago affected his progress in the new offensive scheme.

"Ian has had a tremendous offseason. He looks explosive, he looks athletic. If you're talking about a guy that's had a good offseason, I would say it would be Ian. He's more comfortable with what he's doing. He catches 40 or 50 balls every day from us every day with Coach Angelico and I just think for Ian coming in from one system into another system he was just kind of taking it as it came. Now, he has a chance to really delve into the details of what we do. I think this is the most important part for him."

Thomas admitted that it was a bit of a struggle getting a firm grasp of the offense and understanding the terminology during the pandemic.

"I think doing it in-person rather than virtual was a big step for me because it was hard staying in tune and locked in through a computer or iPad and learning the little things of the offense were really off to me last year and this year is a lot easier because I can actually hear it face to face and actually talk through it on the field so that was a big difference."

Whether or not Thomas does finally take over that role as the No. 1 tight end, the Panthers need to have multiple options at the position. Earlier this offseason, the Panthers signed free agent Dan Arnold to a two-year, $6 million deal and then drafted Notre Dame's Tommy Tremble in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

"Dan Arnold obviously brings a receiving threat to us, Tommy [Tremble], we're excited to see what he can do," Rhule said. "So for me, it's hard to say exactly what we'll see until we get into pads but I think we have a group that can get open, that can catch the football, that can also block. Obviously, we'd like them to be a little more of a presence in the passing game than it was last year especially after losing Curtis [Samuel]. So hopefully someone can help over the middle of the field, that would be great."

