REPORT: Former Panthers DT Kawann Short Cleared for Football Activity

The wily veteran is looking to get back on the field and sign a new deal ahead of the 2021 season.

After spending eight seasons with the Carolina Panthers, veteran defensive tackle Kawann Short is looking for a new opportunity.

During the first six years of his career, Short was a critical part of the Panthers' defense and was considered one of the top defensive tackles in the NFL. Unfortunately, back-to-back shoulder injuries have forced him to miss the majority of the past two seasons and Carolina was no longer interested in paying millions of dollars to an aging defensive lineman with troubles staying healthy.

Following the 2020 season, the Panthers released Short which now opens up the door for 2nd-year man Derrick Brown to be the No. 1 guy inside. Brown filled that role a year ago as a rookie and handled it extremely well. Since Short's release, Carolina has added a few bodies at defensive tackle including free agent signing DaQuan Jones and draft picks Daviyon Nixon and Phil Hoskins.

According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, Short has been cleared for football activity and has already been in touch with a few teams.

