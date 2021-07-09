Jaycee Horn's Odds to Win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers desperately needed to make some changes to the cornerback room this offseason after a very disappointing season from the position group in 2021. Not only did the Panthers lack talent at corner but they also lacked depth and experience.

To help fix their pass coverage issues, they drafted South Carolina corner Jaycee Horn with the 8th overall pick instead of drafting Ohio State QB Justin Fields which some thought may have been a possibility despite recently trading for Sam Darnold.

"I think he's an unbelievable quarterback and I think he's going to have a ton of success," Rhule said of Fields. "But I think we made a decision that we were going to have Sam be our quarterback. I look at it real simply, had we drafted a quarterback we have a quarterback where if we took another position player we would have Sam plus now Jaycee. To me, it was two for one. It's an opportunity to continue to build the team while also having a quarterback in Sam, that we believe can do it. That does not mean that I don't believe that Justin or Mac [Jones] or any of those other quarterbacks aren't going to be franchise quarterbacks. I think they're really special but this was a chance for us to get a corner and also move into the future with Sam."

Horn will be tasked with covering some of the league's best receivers such as Michael Thomas, Mike Evans, and Calvin Ridley. Going up against that type of talent usually doesn't bode well for a rookie corner but if there's anyone that can handle the challenge, it's Jaycee Horn. He is rock solid in man coverage and likes to play physical. He does not fear any situation and isn't afraid to talk a little trash to his opponent either. If Horn holds his own as a rookie and makes some big-time plays, there is a chance that he could walk away with the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year Award.

According to VegasInsider, Horn has the 7th-best odds to win the award checking in at +1400.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons +500

Dolphins DE Jaelen Phillips +700

Football Team LB Jamin Davis +800

Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah +800

Colts DE Kwity Paye +1000

Cardinals LB Zaven Collins +1200

Panthers CB Jaycee Horn +1400

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain +1400

Bills DE Gregory Roussseau +1600

Browns CB Greg Newsome II +2000

Giants DE Azeez Ojulari +2000

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Denzel Perryman is Just What Carolina Needed

Projecting the Panthers' 2021 Pro Bowl Selections

What to Expect from Carolina's 2nd-Year Players

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.