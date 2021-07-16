Ladainian Tomlinson Believes Jaycee Horn Could be the Next Jalen Ramsey

Riding into the offseason, the Carolina Panthers desperately needed to make some changes in the secondary, particularly at corner. The Panthers' defense wasn't as bad as the numbers would indicate, they just had a lot of trouble getting off of the field on 3rd down and in the red zone.

A.J. Bouye and Rashaan Melvin were nice additions in free agency but the biggest piece of the puzzle is rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn. He has the skillset and mindset to be a shutdown corner in the NFL. Considering that he is going to be going up against some of the best receivers in the league twice a year, there will likely be growing pains. That said, it shouldn't take long for Horn to adjust to the NFL. This is what he was born to do.

Legendary NFL running back and now NFL Network analyst, Ladainian Tomlinson believes Horn's transition to the league will be a smooth one.

"Jaycee Horn, in my opinion, will have a Jalen Ramsey-type of impact on that defense."

Ramsey, a four-time Pro Bowler, and two-time All-Pro is considered to be one of the best corners in the game and is known for his physicality and swagger - something Horn has a lot of. As a rookie with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, Ramsey collected 65 tackles, two interceptions, and 14 pass deflections. By year two, he was selected to the Pro Bowl and named an All-Pro for the first time in his career.

If Horn has a similar start to his career, the Panthers' defense could be good enough to get them into playoff contention within the next year or two.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Jaycee Horn's Odds to Win Defensive Rookie of the Year

Brian Burns Sends Out Warning to Opposing Offenses: 'Pick Your Poison'

Predicting Where the Panthers Will Finish in the NFC South

Could Jeremy Chinn be the Shohei Ohtani of the NFL

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.