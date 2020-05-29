The Current State of the Panthers Secondary (Updated)

After signing CB Eli Apple to a one-year deal, the Panthers added more depth to a secondary that was in desperate need of a boost. While the addition of Apple is likely to be beneficial for the Panthers secondary in the 2020 season, it is still one of the most vulnerable position groups on the roster. The lack of experience on the back end of the defense should certainly be an area of concern in Carolina.

While the defensive line seems likely to be the strength of this defense, its pass rush won't be as effective if the defensive backs can't keep up with the league's best wideouts. The greatest strength of the NFC South is its collective passing game, so having a weak secondary could be a nightmare for the Panthers this season.

However, the dynamic duo of Donte Jackson and Eli Apple has something to prove this season.

Both of the young cornerbacks have received criticism from fans and critics alike for their performances in the past few seasons despite showing major upside prior to being drafted. In thirteen starts in 2019, Jackson produced 40 combined tackles, eight pass deflections, and three interceptions. Apple had 58 total tackles, four pass deflections, and zero interceptions in fifteen starts.

While these numbers don't seem that impressive, it is worth noting that both players are still developing. With Phil Snow taking over as defensive coordinator, a resurgence for both players could occur in 2020.

Tre Boston and Juston Burris are likely to be headlining at the safety position.

Jeremy Chinn was drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft, but he is more of a hybrid player, similarly to draft prospect Isaiah Simmons. The true deep safeties consist of Boston and Burris, who signed two-year and three-year deals respectively.

Boston proved to be a quality defensive back in this league last season after producing 68 combined tackles, eleven pass deflections, and three interceptions in 2019.

Burris still has more to prove after having a limited role with the Cleveland Browns. In nine games with the Browns, Burris had 32 combined tackles, two interceptions, seven pass deflections, and one forced fumble.

Inexperience is where the problem lies for the rest of Carolina's defensive backs.

Our own Jack Duffy explained this even further:

Alongside Donte Jackson - who has started 26 games in two years - the team was looking to rely on 2017 fifth-rounder Corn Elder, undrafted second-year man Cole Luke, and a pair of day three rookies from this past April’s draft in Troy Pride Jr. and Stanley Thomas-Oliver. None of the aforementioned corners had started a single NFL game, while two of them would have to see first-team reps in nickel formations on defense in 2020.

This year's draft class showed a lot of promise for the Panthers defense in the future. However, this team is in a division filled with elite seasoned veterans at both quarterback and wide receiver. The inexperience at defensive back may be too great for Carolina to overcome in the 2020 season unless Marty Hurney has more tricks up his sleeve in free agency.

The offensive firepower that the Panthers have to face for eight games out of the season alone could expose massive holes in this developing secondary. Time will tell if this position group proves otherwise.

