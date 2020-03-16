BREAKING: CB Juston Burris Signs with Panthers

The Carolina Panthers lost their number one corner James Bradberry to the New York Giants on Monday evening and have now added a corner to try and replace his productivity.

Moments ago, the Panthers and former Cleveland Browns cornerback Juston Burris agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Last year for the Browns, Burris racked up 32 tackles, two tackles for loss and grabbed two interceptions in 14 games - nine of which he started. Burris should help add depth to the Panthers secondary, but expect the front office to make a few more moves this off-season at the position.