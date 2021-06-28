Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting the Panthers' 2021 DT Order

A look at how the defensive tackle spot may shake out for the Panthers this fall.

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking a look at each position group and giving our way-too-early depth chart projections. Today, we move on to the defensive tackles.

Starters - Derrick Brown, DaQuan Jones

The Panthers hit on their 1st round pick from a year ago with Derrick Brown and now, he will be viewed as one of the leaders of the Carolina front seven. Brown registered just two sacks on the year but that's not what the Panthers drafted him for. They needed Brown to come in and provide some pressure up the middle and to be a solid run defender which is exactly what he did during his rookie campaign.

Following the release of Kawann Short, the Panthers needed to go out and get a veteran to pair with Brown. They signed former Tennessee Titan DaQuan Jones in free agency who brings seven years of experience to the team. Jones has also been very durable which is the main reason the Panthers released Short. Jones has played in all 16 games in each of the last three seasons and in five of the seven years he has been in the league.

Backups - Bravvion Roy, Daviyon Nixon

Bravvion Roy started nine games for the Panthers a year ago but it was mainly due out of necessity. Carolina was extremely thin at the defensive tackle spot in 2020 and once Kawann Short went down, young guys like Roy had to step up and stop being rookies. Roy could fight for a starting spot with Jones but ideally, you would like to see Jones, the veteran win that job while Roy continues to develop.

Somehow, someway, Daviyon Nixon slipped to the 5th round and the Panthers knew they couldn't wait any longer to take him. He had a monster junior season last fall racking up 43 tackles 13.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks. Unlike the top three guys, Nixon is super athletic and can be a premier interior pass rusher over time. Nixon has a high ceiling but won't be thrown to the wolves. This will allow defensive coordinator Phil Snow to observe what role and packages he does well in and where he needs to improve.

3rd string - Caraun Reid, Phil Hoskins

Reid has played for a number of teams during his seven-year career and has become a bit of an NFL journeyman. The talent is there but Reid just hasn't been able to produce when he gets his opportunities. He was a depth signing for the Panthers and may not even be on the team's 53-man roster to begin the season.

Phil Hoskins was selected in the 7th round by the Panthers and although the coaching staff believes he can be a consistent run stopper, he's got a bit of an uphill climb in terms of just making the roster.

