Former Super Bowl champ DT projected to Panthers after animal cruelty charges dropped
The Carolina Panthers are in much better shape up front on defense this season than last. Following Derrick Brown's injury, the Panthers relied on backups and journeymen to abysmal effect. This year, after some signings and with Brown on the way back, it's looking much better.
However, they could always stand to use some depth. What if Brown goes down again? It's never a bad idea to have healthy, useful bodies in abundance in the trenches. That's where a recent development in the NFL world could, in the eyes of Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios, give the Panthers just that.
Isaiah Buggs was arrested for animal cruelty, and he was subsequently released. Now, the charges have been dropped, and he's angling for a comeback to the NFL. The defensive tackle, in Palacios' opinion, could be a stellar addition behind Brown and free agent signing Tershawn Wharton.
He believes the Panthers' defensive focus this offseason makes it possible, and the generally glaring need to add good defensive players to stop the run makes it a worthy endeavor. The only problem is that the legal issues do still linger and hang over Buggs' head even after the charges were dropped. It's unclear if any team, let alone Carolina, wants to wade into that.
However, since he was released, he would be a cheap addition. The aforementioned troubles might drive the price even lower, and he is a former Super Bowl champion defensive tackle who could be good for the defense and provide a unique veteran presence for young players.
