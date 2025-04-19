Panthers-Cowboys trade proposal sends lethal pass rusher to Carolina
The Carolina Panthers were one of the worst teams in football at getting to the quarterback this past season, finishing with just 32 sacks.
The Panthers have attempted to address the problem this offseason, signing free agents like Tershawn Wharton and Pat Jones, but they still need to make some more additions in order to bolster their front seven.
Carolina is widely expected to address the issue in the NFL Draft, but there may still be some interesting potential trades on the table for the Panthers.
Sterling Xie of Pro Football Network has identified a possible trade target for Carolina, singling out Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Dante Fowler as a candidate.
"However, with young edge rushers Sam Williams and Marshawn Kneeland behind him, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Fowler fall back into his usual designated pass rusher role," Xie wrote. "While the Cowboys could use help there, it’s easy to imagine Fowler becoming a tradeable asset if Dallas gets development from its young pass rushers (and potentially adds to the position group in the draft)."
Fowler is now in his second stint with the Cowboys after racking up 39 tackles and 10.5 sacks with the Washington Commanders in 2024, marking the second time in his career that he rattled off double-digit sacks (he first achieved the feat by totaling 11.5 sacks with the Los Angeles Rams back in 2019).
The 30-year-old has been a pass-rushing specialist for most of his professional tenure, which began with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016 and has spanned five different teams.
While Fowler may not be an incredibly exciting acquisition, there is no doubting his ability to wreak havoc in opposing backfields, and he would definitely improve the Panthers in the trenches.
