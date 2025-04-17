2025 NFL draft: Where Panthers should focus attention with each pick
The Carolina Panthers currently hold nine total selections in next week's NFL draft. How they use that draft capital will go a long way in determining how the next few seasons could play out for the core of starting quarterback Bryce Young, head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan.
Heading in we know they need help at wide receiver, edge, tight end and safety. However, to some extent every NFL team has to follow the board and improvise as needed. That being said, here's how we'd like to see the Panthers focus their attention in each round/pick.
Pick No. 8: BPA/WR
If a special prospect that's expected to be a top-five pick somehow falls to No. 8, the Panthers shouldn't hesitate to take them - especially if it's Penn State edge Abdul Carter or Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham. If neither are available then Carolina should take the best wide receiver on the board - and they should have their pick of all of them as they'll probably be the first team to pick one. Arizona's Tet McMillan is considered the top prospect at this spot.
Pick No. 57: EDGE
Some NFL draft experts say teams can get a good edge as late as the fourth round this year. That might be true, but the Panthers' need is greater than most, here. Jadeveon Clowney, DJ Wonnum and Patrick Jones II give them a decent start but they desperately need a fourth edge rusher - and neither Clowney nor Wonnum will be around after 2025. This means edge should be a high priority - and might be worth doubling up on.
Pick No. 74: S
The Panthers scored one big upgrade at safety in free agency with Tre'Von Moehrig. At the moment Demani Richardson and Nick Scott are the only ones on the depth chart beneath Moehrig. If the Panthers can land at least another respectable starter here, they will have improved at safety more than any other NFL team this offseason.
Pick No. 111: TE
Some analysts believe Carolina's tight end room is still the worst in the NFL, as it was going into last season, per ESPN's unit rankings. The Panthers have to replace Ian Thomas and as yet JT Sanders is mostly unproven. This is a deep class at tight end so they should be able to grab a good one this late, one who could very well wind up starting Week 1.
Pick No. 114: Another EDGE
This is probably around the bottom end of the range where teams can still land a quality edge prospect. The Panthers probably can't afford to keep both Clowney and Wonnum long-term so they'll have to replace at least one of them by 2026 - making another edge pick a pretty good idea.
Pick No. 140: CB
The odds are against it, but sometimes gifted corners can fall into the fifth round. Around Dan Morgan's former haunt in Seattle they landed two: Richard Sherman and Riq Woolen in this round. You never know what might happen - and getting an athletic corner with upside this late is the kind of thing the Panthers need to go their way if they're ever going to catch up with Tampa.
Pick No. 146: OT
The Panthers have been sniffing around potential Taylor Moton replacements. While we'd prefer to keep him and extend him, there's a chance the team will decide to reset at right tackle in the next Year or 2. An OT pick here gives them another option to explore for that role.
Pick No. 163: RB
Running back probaby has to be on the menu, as well following Jonathon Brooks' ACL tear, which is expected to sideline him for the entire 2025 season. Taking a running back in Round 2 again would be a mistake - they have plenty of talent with Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle at the top of the rotation. Here they should take their best depth option to round it out.
Pick No. 230: BPA
The Panthers have other long-term roster needs, but this late in the draft they should just be looking to take a chance on players who have fallen this far but arguably shouldn't have. Seventh-round picks tend not to hang around too long in the NFL - but Carolina has proven you can land a solid long-term starter this late as they did with Captain Munnerlyn.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers linked to huge trade with Eagles, but it would open a big hole
Dan Morgan sounds like he really wants Jalon Walker on the Panthers
Panthers-Raiders trade proposal lands proven $33 million wide receiver
NFL insider warns the Carolina Panthers not to draft Jalon Walker