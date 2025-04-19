Panthers projected to pick Georgia edge at No. 8 - but not the consensus favorite
The Carolina Panthers have several needs heading into the 2025 NFL draft, but one sticks out like a sore thumb. Carolina traded defensive end Brian Burns to the New York Giants ahead of the 2024 season, leaving them without a premier edge rusher.
Last season, A'Shawn Robinson and Jadeveon Clowney were tied for the team lead with 5.5 sacks. That's why most mock drafts have Carolina adding someone capable of getting after the opposing quarterback. Georgia's Jalon Walker has been a popular pick, but he's not the Bulldog that Newsweek's Gavino Borquez sees headed to Carolina.
Borquez predicted the landing spot for all 18 prospects attending the draft, and has the Panthers taking a different UGA defender. At No. 8 overall, he sees Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams as the new EDGE in Carolina.
"The Panthers have a lot of needs on the defensive side of the ball, but the pass rush needs more juice. Williams is raw, but he is an inside-out player with the traits to wreak havoc in Ejiro Evero's defense." — Borquez, Newsweek
Williams looks the part at 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds. He's also an explosive athlete with an incredibly high ceiling.
The main concern with Williams, however, is his lack of production. In three seasons, he never had more than five sacks in a year, and finished with 14. That said, he could be as succesful as his predecessor, Travon Walker, who was the No. 1 overall pick in 2022 despite lacking elite numbers.
