Panthers Release Three UDFAs Following Rookie Minicamp
Following the conclusion of rookie minicamp, the Carolina Panthers had some decisions to make on undrafted free agents and a few players who were on hand for a tryout. Over the weekend, the Panthers released DE Darius Hodges (Tulane), CB DeShawn Gaddie Jr. (Ole Miss), and TE Kevin Foelsch (New Haven).
Hodges was the biggest name of the group, having been one of the top pass rushers in the American Athletic Conference over the last three seasons. During his career at Tulane, he tallied 114 tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, four passes defended, and three forced fumbles.
The Panthers also did not sign the four players who tried out - K Rory Beggan, QB Sean Chambers, OL Greg Anderson, and OL Justin Shaffer, according to Kassidy Hill of Panthers.com.
