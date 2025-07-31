PFF names Carolina Panthers among NFL's dark horse teams for 2025 season
The Carolina Panthers went 5-12 last year, but 4-6 with Bryce Young back in the starting lineup. The expectation is that a good offseason and an improved defense (it almost can't be worse) should lead to more wins. That's why the line is set at 6.5 by sportsbooks.
There's been much deliberation over which way the Panthers will go. The general consensus is that they'll be better, but the defense remains a major red flag. PFF, however, has its own projection, and it believes Carolina will actually be better than the line suggests.
PFF picks Panthers to surprise in 2025
The Carolina Panthers have been in a major funk since 2017, which is the last time they made the playoffs and the last time they had a winning record. They're not going to be a true contender in 2025, but the outlook is very bright, especially after a good finish last year that included tight losses to playoff teams.
"The biggest positive to take from last season was Bryce Young‘s improvement once he stepped back into the starting role. Young earned a 74.4 PFF overall grade in 2024, but from Week 9 onward, he logged an 86.7 mark, ranking seventh among quarterbacks, and racked up the second-most big-time throws in the league. He looked more comfortable in the pocket and did well to stand in the pocket and make plays," PFF's Thomas Valentine said.
It all boils down to Young, but the front office has gone to great lengths to help him. The offensive line was repaired in 2024, and they added first-round WR Tetairoa McMillan, who had an 84.8 PFF overall grade last season.
The other side of the ball will also be troublesome, but again, the front office went to great lengths to make sure it was better. "Historically speaking, it was one of the worst defenses of all time," Valentine admitted. "And surely that can’t repeat itself in 2025. The Panthers signed Tershawn Wharton, Trevon Moehrig, Patrick Jones II, and Bobby Brown in free agency, while adding Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen through the draft."
The Panthers play the 28th-hardest schedule in the NFL, so they have it easy. They also play in arguably the worst division in football, which should help add a few wins and push them to 7 or more victories.
