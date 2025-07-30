Bill Barnwell says a Bryce Young trade after 2025 season isn't crazy
Last year, when the Carolina Panthers benched Bryce Young, the belief was that his career, at least with the Panthers, was over. He was probably done for, and he would likely not make it to the end of his rookie deal with Carolina. That's no longer the case.
When that happened, much trade speculation ensued. There was talk that Young was going to be flipped at that deadline. He wasn't, but that doesn't mean he won't ever be traded. In fact, Bill Barnwell believes there's a chance he's sent packing in about a year.
ESPN analyst isn't ruling out Bryce Young trade
What would Bryce Young fetch in a hypothetical trade? ESPN's Bill Barnwell doesn't think he'd get a first-round pick in return. He is trending in the right direction, but it's not enough to undo the previous perception yet.
"As for QB Bryce Young, well, he's on the right track. The Young who showed up after his September benching was much improved, if not necessarily on the level of the player the Panthers were hoping to add when they traded so much to acquire the right to draft him in 2023," Barnwell said.
He did say that "a truly desperate team out there" might be willing to send a first-round pick to the Panthers right this minute, but added, "I suspect most would probably prefer to wait and see whether the QB from the second half of 2024 is the guy we see in 2025. We might find out what Young really fetches in a trade after this season."
If Young isn't as good as the Panthers hope, Barnwell believes his true trade value will be revealed because he could be sent elsewhere after the season. That would be a surprising turn of events, but the ESPN insider isn't ruling out the possibility that his time in Carolina is short.
