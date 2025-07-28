Rising Panthers rookie goes off online over Cam Newton controversy
Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is making waves for his statement on an NFL quarterback. Again. Newton's podcast is where he discusses a lot of things, voicing his opinion on a wide variety of sports topics, and that occasionally gets the attention of the general NFL audience.
This time, they've taken aim at his comments on Jalen Hurts, who he said was difficult to evaluate since he plays on a stacked team and that Hurts doesn't need to play "elite football" to win the Eagles games. That got people saying Hurts is a better quarterback than Newton, which prompted rookie Princely Umanmielen to speak up.
Princely Umanmielen comes to the aid of Cam Newton amid online controversy
Cam Newton has had several analysts, pundits, fans, and players come out in his defense as the internet tries to employ revisionist history about his career. They cite his lack of rings and claim he had one good season, but plenty aren't hearing these faulty arguments. That includes Princely Umanmielen.
The newest Panther said, "America got Cam Newton f****d up, we [talking about] Superman! C'mon now." He added, "And I'm not just saying this because I'm on the Panthers." Umanmielen, at 23, is the prime age that got to watch Newton's dominance growing up as a football fan.
Newton's claim was never to say that Hurts is a bad quarterback, just that he has the benefit of a really dominant team around him and that some other players are better. Some NFL fans, notably Eagles fans, didn't take kindly to that, resorting to attacking the messenger rather than the message.
It's not the first time this has happened. Newton went viral for his comments on "game manager" QBs like Brock Purdy or Jared Goff, and some came to his defense then. No matter what, Newton will sometimes go viral for speaking his mind, some will hate him for it, and others will defend him.
