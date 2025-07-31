NFL analyst implores Panthers to play Bryce Young in preseason
Last year, the Carolina Panthers hopped on the bandwagon for sitting starters during the preseason. QB Bryce Young played one series in total, and he looked rather brilliant in that series. Other than that, he sat. Obviously, that was a mistake.
Not only did the start of the 2024 season lead to a benching, but it proved that Young needed to have played in the preseason. He needed to learn Dave Canales' brand-new system, mesh with new weapons like Xavier Legette and Diontae Johnson, and just get more reps. This year, an analyst is begging the Panthers not to repeat their mistake.
NFL analyst says Panthers would be 'wise' to play Bryce Young in preseason
There is a good reason for starters to sit during the preseason, and that's because injuries can happen and derail a season. The Panthers experienced this when Cam Newton suffered a Lisfranc injury in the 2019 preseason. He hurt his foot, returned for the regular season, and reaggravated it and couldn't play. It cost them and him dearly.
So it's understandable that the Panthers and other teams want their QBs to sit, but it may not be as ideal for their development. 2024 proved that, so it's vital with so many new faces on offense that Young get reps with them on the field against NFL defenses.
"In Tetairoa McMillan, the Panthers added a first-round receiver for the second straight season. Young has a far better supporting cast than in either of his first two seasons," Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport said.
"But last year’s success also ramps up the pressure to build on that success this year," he added. "Given the new faces around him this year, Carolina head coach Dave Canales would be wise to let Young get some reps in the preseason. Build rapport with McMillan and Hunter Renfrow."
This came as Davenport said the biggest question facing Carolina this offseason is whether or not Young can build on his 2024 finish. To find out, they have to let him play. "Because the 2025 season will either make Young or break him," he concluded.
