Robert Hunt admonishes Panthers for losing another game they should have won
The Carolina Panthers were in a position to steal a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but a few costly mistakes led to a walk-off field goal for Tampa. The week prior, they were walked off by the Kansas City Chiefs as well. Guard Robert Hunt believes the overtime loss to the Bucs is a game they should have won.
Robert Hunt says Panthers lost one they shouldn't have
The Panthers left a plethora of points on the board Sunday, and Robert Hunt believes they could and should have won. Hunt said, "We had plenty of chances to win the game. I think we just beat ourself. It sucks because we're trying to do something special. We're not there yet. We gotta learn to win games like this. Once we learn how to win games like this, it'll be a different outcome and we'll feel a lot better."
It's hard to argue against Hunt's sentiment. The Panthers missed two field goals and Adam Thielen bobbled a touchdown, leaving it to be (probably incorrectly) called an incomplete pass. Even despite all that, they had the ball in field goal range in overtime when they fumbled it away, both metaphorically and literally.
For two straight weeks, the Panthers have punched well above their weight but fell just short of two inspiring wins over playoff teams. They dropped to 3-9 as a result, but the team believes they're better than the resume
