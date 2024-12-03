All Panthers

Robert Hunt admonishes Panthers for losing another game they should have won

Robert Hunt believes that the Panthers lost a game they should have won.

Zach Roberts

Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver David Moore (83) and guard Robert Hunt (50) celebrate after quarterback Bryce Young (9) (not pictured) scores a touchdown in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver David Moore (83) and guard Robert Hunt (50) celebrate after quarterback Bryce Young (9) (not pictured) scores a touchdown in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers were in a position to steal a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but a few costly mistakes led to a walk-off field goal for Tampa. The week prior, they were walked off by the Kansas City Chiefs as well. Guard Robert Hunt believes the overtime loss to the Bucs is a game they should have won.

Robert Hunt says Panthers lost one they shouldn't have

The Panthers left a plethora of points on the board Sunday, and Robert Hunt believes they could and should have won. Hunt said, "We had plenty of chances to win the game. I think we just beat ourself. It sucks because we're trying to do something special. We're not there yet. We gotta learn to win games like this. Once we learn how to win games like this, it'll be a different outcome and we'll feel a lot better."

It's hard to argue against Hunt's sentiment. The Panthers missed two field goals and Adam Thielen bobbled a touchdown, leaving it to be (probably incorrectly) called an incomplete pass. Even despite all that, they had the ball in field goal range in overtime when they fumbled it away, both metaphorically and literally.

For two straight weeks, the Panthers have punched well above their weight but fell just short of two inspiring wins over playoff teams. They dropped to 3-9 as a result, but the team believes they're better than the resume

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI

NFL power rankings: Panthers get well-earned bump despite OT loss

Carolina Panthers studs and duds from excruciating OT loss to Bucs

Bryce Young earns stellar Week 13 grade for clutch game vs. Tampa

Gronk kept saying the same weird thing about Bryce Young’s legs

Published
Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary is a graduate of Southern Adventist University. He earned a degree in Mass Communication with an emphasis in Writing and Editing. He has covered sports, video games, entertainment and is a lifelong Carolina Panthers fan.

Home/News