Rob Gronkowski keeps saying the same weird thing about Panthers’ Bryce Young’s legs
Bryce Young, no thanks to the referees and replay officials, has the Carolina Panthers up 13-10 at halftime. The only touchdown the offense has scored came on a 10-yard scramble on third down inside the red zone, briefly giving the Panthers a 10-7 lead. It was an impressive play, but it yielded some strange remarks from FOX analyst Rob Gronkowski.
Rob Gronkowski repeats joke about Bryce Young
At halftime, the NFL on FOX crew analyzed the first half, and it was called the best performance in one half of Bryce Young's career. Rob Gronkowski, who broke down the touchdown run, said Young did this with his "little legs." He repeated it again later, and then Michael Strahan parroted it back to him.
Of course, Young does not have long legs. His height has been well-documented, and it was one reason many didn't think he'd be able to thrive in the NFL. He is, lately, proving that wrong, and Gronkowski's comments harken back to that take.
The former New England Patriots star was never a wordsmith. His "analysis" job is not really because he has a keen insight into the sport, obviously. He's in the position because he's a former player with a vibrant personality. It might behoove him to try different jokes sometimes, though.
