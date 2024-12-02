NFL power rankings Week 14: Panthers get well-deserved bump despite overtime loss
The Carolina Panthers lost another close game at home that they could have won yesterday. The overtime loss to Tampa may be a tough pill to swallow, but for the first time in a while their Panthers are competitive in every game - and it's hard not to notice how much they have improved. Since Bryce Young returned to the lineup in Week 8 they haven't gotten blown out, and they very easily could be 4-1 in this stretch if a couple little breaks had gone their way.
So, while they're down in the standings this latest loss represents another real step forward, and at least one batch of power rankings recognizes it. Here's Vinnie Iyer at the Sporting News on pushing the Panthers up one spot (27 to 26) in his latest rankings from last week.
TSN on ranking Panthers 26
"The Panthers dropped a heartbreaker to the Buccaneers after just missing vs. the Chiefs, but they need to be encouraged by the long-term positives Bryce Young is giving them. He seems to be getting "it" under Dave Canales."
By now Bryce Young's turnaround should not be breaking news to anyone who follows the Panthers. What is new is how well Carolina's defense performed yesterday. At least until they lost their footing in the fourth quarter and overtime Ejiro Evero's unit played its best game of the 2024 season. They got to Baker Mayfield for four sacks, they defended the run relatively well for three quarters and their secondary had a wonderful game - picking off Mayfield twice - and very nearly three times.
That's very encouraging, especially given the personnel limitations on that side of the ball. With a good draft class and continued improvement from Bryce Young and some other key young players this team could surprise a lot of people in 2025.
