The Carolina Panthers may have their franchise quarterback. Bryce Young delivered another superb outing for the team. Making his fifth straight start, Young turned in a wonderful performance en route to a season-high in passing yards for the second straight week.
Bryce Young earns great grade for fourth quarter heroics
The one thing Bryce Young has done across both seasons in the NFL is be relatively clutch. The two wins in 2023 were on game-winning drives. Both wins so far in 2024 had been as well, and he pulled out another clutch drive to give the Panthers a lead with 30 seconds left. The defense allowed a game-tying field goal, but
Young put together the best first half of his career, though the Panthers left a lot of points on the board overall. A couple of missed field goals and a touchdown that was incorrectly ruled (even on review) as an incompletion hurt. Throughout the game, he did an excellent job avoiding pressure and withstanding the blitz.
Young didn't make all the big-time throws that he made last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, and he did miss a couple of deep shots down the field. Otherwise, he didn't miss any throws and once again played mistake-free football. He outplayed Baker Mayfield, something that would have seemed impossible earlier this year.
He made a brilliant throw in overtime to get the Panthers into field goal range, but Chuba Hubbard fumbled it and allowed the Buccaneers to take over and win the game. Young earned an A- grade for his outing. It wasn't perfect, but it was quite good and it should give Panthers fans reason to hope for the future.
